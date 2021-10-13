Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €135.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 38.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Puma in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Puma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

ETR:PUM opened at €97.40 ($114.59) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €103.17 and its 200-day moving average is €97.38. Puma has a 1-year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1-year high of €109.70 ($129.06).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

