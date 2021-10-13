Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.80 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €15.80 ($18.59) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENGI. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Engie in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on Engie in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Engie in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €15.63 ($18.39).

ENGI opened at €11.55 ($13.59) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.01. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

