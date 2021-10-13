Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,250 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RDSB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,741.80 ($22.76) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,495.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,407.52. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.92).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

