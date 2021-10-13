ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

FORG opened at $32.13 on Monday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.