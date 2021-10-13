Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.71% from the company’s previous close.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.65 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.