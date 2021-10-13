Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 388.5% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 127.0 days.

Separately, Warburg Research raised shares of Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

