Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the September 15th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

WTKWY opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $116.34. The company has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

