Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Neo Lithium Corp. (CVE:NLC) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. The stock traded as high as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.25, with a volume of 10987452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

The company has a market capitalization of C$883.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 31.20, a current ratio of 31.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC)

Neo Lithium Corp., a lithium brine exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It explores for lithium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Tres Quebradas (3Q) project covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares, including a salar complex of approximately 16,000 hectares located in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

