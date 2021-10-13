Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Subsea 7 in a research report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. HSBC raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Subsea 7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of Subsea 7 stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.16 and a one year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

