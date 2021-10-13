Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) Reduced by Analyst

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of K92 Mining to C$11.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TSE:KNT opened at C$6.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.75. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$9.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$59.52 million.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

