Brokers Set Expectations for UBS Group AG’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBS. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.72.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in UBS Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in UBS Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 47,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

