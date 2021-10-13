Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Whiting Petroleum Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.87 million.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.63.

NYSE:WLL opened at $62.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.83. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $63.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 97.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

