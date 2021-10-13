Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Ally Financial stock opened at $52.92 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $656,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,177.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,333. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

