Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of Hawaii Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

BOH opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $167.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 72.54%.

In related news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,881.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,638 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after buying an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

