Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Bank’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bank in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FRBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $285.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. First Bank has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $15.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of First Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 15.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Bank by 85.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

