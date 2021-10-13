Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Lifted by KeyCorp

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86. Olin has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Olin’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,635 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at about $7,313,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 171.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 37.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 21,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Olin by 53.2% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 76,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.26%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

