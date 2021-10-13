QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider David Smith Buys 46 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) insider David Smith bought 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £149.50 ($195.32).

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, David Smith acquired 46 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.34) per share, for a total transaction of £152.72 ($199.53).

On Friday, August 27th, David Smith bought 51 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £175.44 ($229.21).

On Thursday, July 22nd, David Smith sold 114,804 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.32), for a total transaction of £380,001.24 ($496,474.05).

QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 324.80 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 332.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 336.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. QinetiQ Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 234.20 ($3.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 364.40 ($4.76). The company has a market capitalization of £1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

Several research firms have recently commented on QQ. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 385 ($5.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

