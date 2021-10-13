Analysts Expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) to post ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.27). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $1.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nyxoah.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Nyxoah stock opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23. Nyxoah has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

