Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Richard Williams Sells 61,418 Shares

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) insider Richard Williams sold 61,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £93,969.54 ($122,771.81).

Shares of LON ZEG opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £324.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Zegona Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.39.

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

