Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) Insider Richard Williams Sells 61,418 Shares

Zegona Communications plc (LON:ZEG) insider Richard Williams sold 61,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00), for a total value of £93,969.54 ($122,771.81).
Shares of LON ZEG opened at GBX 148 ($1.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £324.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Zegona Communications plc has a 1-year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 154 ($2.01). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 150.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.39.
