Simon Stilwell Acquires 50,000 Shares of Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) Stock

Bonhill Group Plc (LON:BONH) insider Simon Stilwell bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

Simon Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Simon Stilwell bought 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £11,000 ($14,371.57).

On Friday, September 24th, Simon Stilwell bought 100,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

On Monday, September 27th, Simon Stilwell purchased 50,000 shares of Bonhill Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

LON BONH opened at GBX 11.25 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.47. Bonhill Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £11.09 million and a P/E ratio of -3.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Bonhill Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

