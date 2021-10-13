Frank van Zanten Sells 7,437 Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Stock

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,443 ($31.92) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,570.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,464.24. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The stock has a market cap of £8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

BNZL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,671.43 ($34.90).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

