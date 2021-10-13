Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) to Hold

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.25 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 157,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

