Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Partners is a Delaware limited partnership formed by affiliates of the Slifka family. Global Partners owns, controls or has access to one of the largest terminal networks of refined petroleum products in New England. Global Partners is one of the largest wholesale distributors of distillates such as home heating oil, diesel and kerosene, gasoline, and residual oil and bunker fuel to wholesalers, retailers and commercial customers in New England. “

Get Global Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Global Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of GLP stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $774.75 million, a P/E ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $16,611,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 123,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 958.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,046,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 18,006 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments; Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO) and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Partners (GLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.