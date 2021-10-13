The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,827.22 ($23.87).

LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,600.50 ($20.91) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -326.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,810.28. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah purchased 1,000 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, with a total value of £17,820 ($23,281.94). Also, insider S (Venkat) Venkatakrishnan purchased 250 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, with a total value of £4,095 ($5,350.14).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

