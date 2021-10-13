MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MarineMax, Inc. is the nation’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer. Focused on premium brands, such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Meridian, Hatteras, Azimut Yachts, Ocean Alexander, Galeon, Grady-White, Harris, Crest, Scout, Sailfish, Sea Pro, Scarab Jet Boats, Aquila, and Nautique, MarineMax sells new and used recreational boats and related marine products and services as well as provides yacht brokerage and charter services. MarineMax currently has 62 retail locations in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Texas and operates MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HZO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of HZO opened at $47.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 52-week low of $26.31 and a 52-week high of $70.89.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.99 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MarineMax will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in MarineMax by 5.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MarineMax in the third quarter worth $194,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in MarineMax by 3.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in MarineMax by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

