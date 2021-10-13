AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($90.80) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,601.54 ($125.44).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 8,896 ($116.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of £137.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,514.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,175.49.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

