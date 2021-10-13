WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF) Stock Price Up 5.2%

WeedMD Inc. (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 51,308 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 274,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

About WeedMD (OTCMKTS:WDDMF)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. It focuses on selling directly to medical patients, seniors market, and provincial distribution agencies. The company was founded on July 16, 2014 and is headquartered in Aylmer, Canada.

