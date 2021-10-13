Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) to Buy

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Separately, Grupo Santander started coverage on Industrias Bachoco in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE IBA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.80. 13,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,091. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.75%. Research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

