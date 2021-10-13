Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Immunocore alerts:

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $37.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,502. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.49.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Immunocore will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $107,307,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 1st quarter valued at $97,583,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Immunocore in the first quarter worth $50,142,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $45,981,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter valued at about $40,442,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunocore (IMCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.