Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) to Buy

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hallador Energy Company, formerly known as Hallador Petroleum Company is engaged in the production of steam coal. The Company’s primary operating property is the Carlisle underground coal mine located in western Indiana. Hallador Energy Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of HNRG stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,443. Hallador Energy has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.06 million, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

