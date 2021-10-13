FLO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,018.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLO has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.