GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.63. 944,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,315. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a PE ratio of -46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $36.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $162,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $26,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,118,935 shares in the company, valued at $102,956,044.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 817,927 shares of company stock worth $31,217,412 and sold 868,063 shares worth $36,690,664. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 11,782.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 3,464.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

