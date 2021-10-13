Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Shares Up 0.4%

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fuji Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.49 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronics, semiconductors, circuits, and control systems. It operates through the following segments: Power Electronics Systems- Energy Solutions, Power Electronics Systems-Industry Solutions, Power and New Energy, Electronic Devices, and Food & Beverage Distribution, and Others.

