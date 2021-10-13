Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) shares shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. 374 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

HRGLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $22.17 target price on Hargreaves Lansdown and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

