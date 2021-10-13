Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) traded down 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.16 and last traded at $87.15. 6,593 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 7,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Afterpay in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Afterpay alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.