NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Up 0.1%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.86. 3,671 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFYEF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC cut their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NFI Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.6628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 3.73%.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

