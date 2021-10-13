Bata Reaches Market Cap of $170,764.58 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Bata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bata has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. Bata has a market capitalization of $170,764.58 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bata

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The official website for Bata is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

