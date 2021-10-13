Public Mint Price Reaches $0.24 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market cap of $4.10 million and $246,506.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00042084 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.