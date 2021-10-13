Fei Protocol (FEI) Hits Market Cap of $425.59 Million

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $425.59 million and $89.16 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00062341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.70 or 0.00121938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00076974 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,295.67 or 0.99918476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,482.74 or 0.06181472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

