Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$13.10 and last traded at C$13.15. Approximately 120,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 56,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIH.U shares. Cormark boosted their target price on Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fairfax India to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 3.16.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

