Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) shares rose 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 355 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.19.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.16.

Polymetal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:POYYF)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

