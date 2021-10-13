RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) Shares Up 2.1%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB)’s share price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.87. 58,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 160,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The firm has a market cap of $79.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

