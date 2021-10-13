Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Up 4%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 58,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 69,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.73.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.
Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:STG)
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
