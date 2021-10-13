Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Stock Price Up 4%

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.66. Approximately 58,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 69,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STG. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,057 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 178.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunlands Technology Group by 26.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:STG)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

