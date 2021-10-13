Alien Worlds Price Tops $0.20 (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Alien Worlds has a market capitalization of $180.19 million and $72.65 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00062431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.20 or 0.00122964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00077447 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,431.56 or 1.00273045 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.27 or 0.06182298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Buying and Selling Alien Worlds

