BitCore (BTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.56 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $363,835.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,267.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.33 or 0.06222635 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00308160 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.14 or 0.01047028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00094443 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.68 or 0.00498832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.57 or 0.00376009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.75 or 0.00305232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004910 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

