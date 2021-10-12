GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $162,180.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Bansi Nagji sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $162,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bansi Nagji also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Bansi Nagji sold 29,788 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,341,353.64.

GDRX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 944,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,315. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.65.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

