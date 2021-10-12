Mind Medicine (NEO:MMED) Director Sells C$55,750.00 in Stock

Mind Medicine (NEO:MMED) Director Stephen Hurst sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.23, for a total transaction of C$55,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,469,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,095.54.

Stephen Hurst also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Stephen Hurst sold 50,018 shares of Mind Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.21, for a total transaction of C$110,539.78.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen Hurst sold 100,000 shares of Mind Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.36, for a total transaction of C$236,000.00.

