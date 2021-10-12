GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 90,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,886. The firm has a market cap of $297.87 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 7.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 70.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Equities research analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GP. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in GreenPower Motor by 11.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,601,000 after buying an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth $478,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

