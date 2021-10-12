Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuel Tech is a leading technology company engaged in the worldwide development, commercialization and application of state-of-the-art proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, and advanced engineering services. These technologies enable customers to produce both energy and processed materials in a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable manner. The Company’s nitrogen oxide reduction technologies include the NOxOUT, NOxOUT CASCADE, NOxOUT ULTRA, Rich Reagent Injection and NOxOUT-SCR processes. These technologies have established Fuel Tech as a leader in post-combustion NOx control systems, with installations on worldwide, where coal, municipal waste, biomass, and other fuels are utilized. The Company’s FUEL CHEM technology revolves around the unique application of chemicals to improve the efficiency and reliability of combustion units by controlling slagging, fouling, corrosion and opacity. “

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,049. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 5.85.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Fuel Tech had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 122.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 195,843 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Fuel Tech by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,489,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fuel Tech by 13.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 108,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc engages in the development, commercialization and application of proprietary technologies for air pollution control, process optimization, water treatment, and advanced engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Air Pollution Control, Fuel Chem Technologies, and Other.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fuel Tech (FTEK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.