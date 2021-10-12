Kadena (KDA) Price Hits $2.27 on Top Exchanges

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Kadena has a total market cap of $348.36 million and $8.00 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kadena has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00004032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00063348 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00124010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00077588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,364.79 or 0.99923755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.31 or 0.06187634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Kadena

Kadena’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,153,744 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

